Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.89.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $87.25. 1,186,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 712,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after buying an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

