Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $43.89. 159,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,930. The company has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.