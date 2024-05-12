Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPX. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.25. 1,186,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 712,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

