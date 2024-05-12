Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.99.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
