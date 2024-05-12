Klaviyo’s (KVYO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KVYO. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,374. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $172,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $391,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

