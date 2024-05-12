WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KLG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.