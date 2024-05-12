Northwest Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 166 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $218.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

