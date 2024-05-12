Northwest Financial Advisors Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FDX opened at $265.73 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

