977 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 63.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,953,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $62,600,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.07%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

