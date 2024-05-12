Northwest Financial Advisors Takes $84,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.