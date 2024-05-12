Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

