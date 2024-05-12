Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $68.19 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

