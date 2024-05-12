Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Stock Down 7.8 %

Fortrea stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

