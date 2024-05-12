Northwest Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

