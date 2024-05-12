Morgan Stanley Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $47.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

