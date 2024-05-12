Frontier Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $51.28 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002289 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $51.28 million and approximately $111.50 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,600,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

