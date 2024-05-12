DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $0.0467 on Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $11,541.83 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05077336 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,432.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

