BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MPA stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
