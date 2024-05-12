Great Ajax Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Great Ajax Price Performance
AJX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,248. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Great Ajax
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Ajax
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.