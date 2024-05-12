Great Ajax Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Price Performance

AJX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,248. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Great Ajax

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.