Great Ajax Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Great Ajax Price Performance

AJX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,248. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Dividend History for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

