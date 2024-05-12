Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

