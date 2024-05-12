Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $39.90-40.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $39.88. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,514.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,287.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,192.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 724.92% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,191.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

