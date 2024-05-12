BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 166,350 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,350 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $46,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,203. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

