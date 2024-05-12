BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 114,801 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $45,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. 3,899,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,126. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

