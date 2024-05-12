BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 169,545 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $44,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 9,459,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,877. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

