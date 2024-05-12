Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,572.88

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,572.88 ($19.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,617 ($20.31). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,605 ($20.16), with a volume of 167,939 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.72) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,393.33 ($17.50).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 4,642.86%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

