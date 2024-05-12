Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.57

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
