Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of BATS REM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,472 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $612.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

