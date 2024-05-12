Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.20. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 85,581 shares.
Yiren Digital Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 28.62%.
Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.
