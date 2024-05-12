Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.20. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 85,581 shares.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 238.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

