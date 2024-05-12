BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 378,194 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 314.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.50% of Elastic worth $56,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,781,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Elastic by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. 708,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.54 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

