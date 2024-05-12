Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $973.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $941.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $901.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

