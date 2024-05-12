Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $203.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

