Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $439,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

