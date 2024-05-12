7,139 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 42,644 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE C opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.92.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.