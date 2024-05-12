Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 318 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CI stock opened at $348.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.94. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,918,606.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,195 shares of company stock worth $24,586,775 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

