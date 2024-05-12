BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $1.62. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 2,994 shares trading hands.
BIO-key International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
BIO-key International Company Profile
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BIO-key International
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.