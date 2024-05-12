Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
