hVIVO (LON:HVO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.29

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.29 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.36). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 27.80 ($0.35), with a volume of 606,599 shares changing hands.

hVIVO Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £189.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,390.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

Get hVIVO alerts:

hVIVO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.