Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.31

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.31 and traded as low as C$41.19. Open Text shares last traded at C$41.46, with a volume of 695,787 shares trading hands.
Open Text Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.29.
Insider Activity
In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Madhu Ranganathan sold 7,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.58, for a total value of C$280,278.53. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
