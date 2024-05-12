Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.25. Barloworld shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Barloworld Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

