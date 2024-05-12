JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $83.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.04). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.04), with a volume of 61,008 shares.
JPMorgan Russian Securities Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.78.
About JPMorgan Russian Securities
JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.
