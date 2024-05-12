Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $15.48. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 28,399 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
