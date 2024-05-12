Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $15.48. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 28,399 shares trading hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 95,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.