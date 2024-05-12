Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $14.01. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 4,824 shares.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

