ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.33

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and traded as high as $55.72. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 15,319 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

