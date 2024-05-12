ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.33

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and traded as high as $55.72. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 15,319 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
