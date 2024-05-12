First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.13. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 96,400 shares traded.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

