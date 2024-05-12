BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.92

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 76,940 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.