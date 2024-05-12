BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.92

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 76,940 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

