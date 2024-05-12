Barrington Research Raises Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $225.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $211.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.28. The company had a trading volume of 145,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,510. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.53. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $206.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after acquiring an additional 247,049 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

