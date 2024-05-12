Wells Fargo & Company Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $30.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 4,684,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after purchasing an additional 377,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $276,406,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 943,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

