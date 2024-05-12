Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $10.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.44.

MRVI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 3,834,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,031,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 115,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

