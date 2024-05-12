Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.88. 138,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 64.36%.

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 958.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Middlesex Water by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

