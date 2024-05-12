Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Issues Earnings Results

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. Information Services Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 256,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of -149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -900.00%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Information Services Group

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.