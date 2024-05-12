Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Issues Earnings Results

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. Information Services Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
Information Services Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 256,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of -149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Information Services Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -900.00%.
Institutional Trading of Information Services Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Information Services Group
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
